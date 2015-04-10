RIVERS OF NIHIL: annunciato il nuovo disco e un brano

|
La formazione death metal Rivers Of Nihil ha annunciato l'uscita del loro nuovo disco Where Owls Know My Name, in pubblicazione il 16 marzo via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Cancer / Moonspeak
2.The Silent Life
3.A Home
4.Old Nothing
5.Subtle Change (Including the Forest of Transition and Dissatisfaction Dance)
6.Terrestria III: Wither
7.Hollow
8.Death Is Real
9.Where Owls Know My Name
10.Capricorn / Agoratopia
Inoltre la band ha diffuso in streaming il brano The Silent Life.