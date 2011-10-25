BLACK STONE CHERRY: nuovo album ad aprile

|
Uscirà il 20 aprile via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group il nuovo album dei Black Stone Cherry, che si intitolerà Family Tree.
Nel player sottostante potete ora vedere il lyric video del primo singolo estratto dal disco, ovvero Burnin.
01. Bad Habit
02. Burnin'
03. New Kinda Feelin
04. Carry Me On Down The Road
05. My Last Breath
06. Southern Fried Friday Night
07. Dancin' In The Rain (feat. Warren Haynes)
08. Ain't Nobody
09. James Brown
10. You Got The Blues
11. I Need A Woman
12. Get Me Over You
13. Family Tree