GRAVESHADOW: nuovo album ad aprile, ecco un lyric video

|
Grazie al player di Youtube che segue la notizia è possibile guardare il lyric video che la formazione symphonic metal californiana dei Graveshadow ha realizzato per Widow and the Raven.
La canzone proviene da Ambition's Price, nuovo album della carriera in uscita il 13 aprile via M-Theory Audio, etichetta con cui la band ha recentemente stretto un accordo discografico. La copertina del lavoro è stata realizzata dall'artista serbo Dusan Markovic (Jag Panzer, Seven Kingdoms, Mystic Prophecy).
Ecco le parole della band in merito alle tematiche del disco:
"The album title and artwork were directly inspired by events that occurred within Graveshadow over the past few years. With all the incredible experiences that have come with the evolution of our musical family, a great deal of sacrifice has been given by every member of the band in the pursuit of our dreams. Though the price of our ambition still weighs heavy in our hearts, we are proud of what we have accomplished with this album and are excited by what the future may hold".