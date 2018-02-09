DUKES OF THE ORIENT: guarda il video di ''Seasons will change''

|
I Dukes Of The Orient, band formata da John Payne (Asia, GPS) ed Erik Norlander (Last In Line, Lana Lane), hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, il video di Seasons Will Change, brano tratto dal loro omonimo album di debutto che uscirà il 23 febbraio. Di seguito è disponibile anche la tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. Brother In Arms
02. Strange Days
03. Amor Vincit Omnia
04. Time Waits For No One
05. A Sorrow’s Crown
06. Fourth Of July
07. Seasons Will Change
08. Give Another Reason