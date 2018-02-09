JOHAN KIHLBERG`S IMPERA: disponibile il lyric video di ''Why Does She Care''

|
La AOR Heaven ha reso disponibile tramite YouTube il lyric video di Why Does She Care, brano tratto dal debut album, in uscita il 23 febbraio, The Age Of Discovery del progetto solista di Johan Kihlberg (Impera), ovvero gli Johan Kihlberg's Impera. La band è formata inoltre da Larss Chriss (Lion's Share)e Mats Vassfjord (Impera).
Tracklist:
01. Prelude (intro)
02. That´s The Way That Life Goes
03. Fear
04. Falling
05. The End Of The Road
06. Just A Conversation
07. The Right Stuff
08. Why Does She Care
09.I Am I
10. It´s A Revolution