MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST: guarda un nuovo lyric video

Il prossimo 2 marzo la Nuclear Blast pubblicherà il nuovo album dei Michael Schenker Fest di Michael Schenker, che si intitolerà Resurrection.
Nel player presente in fondo alla pagina è possibile vedere il lyric video di Heart And Soul, brano che farà parte della tracklist del nuovo disco.
01. Heart And Soul
02. Warrior
03. Take Me To The Church
04. Night Moods
05. The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes
06. Everest
07. Messin' Around
08. Time Knows When It´s Time
09. Anchors Away
10. Salvation
11. Livin' A Life Worth Livin'
12. The Last Supper