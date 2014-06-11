REPRISAL: tornano a marzo con 'None Survive the Sun'

|
A distanza di cinque anni dalla pubblicazione dell'EP d'esordio Ichneumanity, i thrasher britannici Reprisal svelano ora l'uscita del primo full-length della carriera: il disco, intitolato None Survive The Sun, vedrà la luce infatti il 30 marzo tramite l'etichetta Hostile Media.
Ecco le parole del bassista Theo Brooke:
"For the past three years we’ve been toiling away, carefully crafting material for this full length. Following up our Ichneumanity EP, we this time made a conscious effort to implement more uplifting lyrical themes, fewer riffs, slower tempos, specifically NO guitar solos, and an altogether more streamlined, ‘mainstream metal’ sound... We have spectacularly failed".
Il chitarrista Oliver du Toit aggiunge:
"The album was recorded by ourselves and David Archer at Audio Empire throughout the Summer and Autumn of 2017, and our goal with the production was to capture both the heaviness and intricacy of our music in equal measure, whilst simultaneously preserving the organic sound of the band. It’s a true representation of where Reprisal are at creatively and artistically in 2018".
Di lato è riportata la copertina di None Survive The Sun, mentre di seguito è possibile leggerne la tracklist:
1. Oxygen Crisis
2. Monomania
3. Cannibal Cosmos
4. Hammer of Light
5. The Great Dying
6. Starmaker
7. The Patronarch
8. The Relic
9. Born Alien
10. Nephila