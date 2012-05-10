ANTICHRIST: a marzo il debutto, ecco un brano

|
Gli Antichrist, quartetto peruviano di genere doom-death metal, annunciano l'uscita del loro album d'esordio: il disco, dal titolo Pax Moriendi, sarà pubblicato dalla Iron Bonehead Productions il 9 marzo.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist dell'album, la band rende ora disponibile in streaming Obscurantism, brano estratto dal lavoro. Il player è riportato in basso.
Pax Moriendi - Tracklist:
1. Forgotten in Nameless Suffering
2. Obscurantism
3. In the Dark and Mournful Corner of Memory
4. Screams and Lamentations Drowned in the Empty of Silence
5. You Will Never See Sun Light