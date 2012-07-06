MARK DEUTROM: ad aprile ripubblica 'The Value of Decay' per la Season of Mist

|
Il polistrumentista texano Mark Deutrom ripubblicherà il 6 aprile per la Season Of Mist The Value of Decay, secondo album della carriera uscito originariamente nel 2011.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, l'artista rende ora disponibile su Youtube il primo estratto, Buried in the Jewel, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
1. From the Deepest Well
2. Darksider
3. Dim Candle
4. Au Printemps
5. Love Story Pt. 1
6. Making a Killing
7. Love Story Pt. 2
8. Buried in the Jewel
9. Victor's Closet
10. Love Story Pt. 3
11. Cities of Gold
12. Blood Fairies
13. Perish the Thought
14. Curtains
15. Love Story Pt. 4
16. Empire Sands