SVNEATR: ecco un brano dall'EP in uscita a marzo

La formazione di Vancouver degli Svneatr presenta ora in streaming The Hunt, brano proveniente dal nuovo EP The Howl, The Whisper, The Hunt in uscita il 16 marzo.
Ecco di seguito le parole della band e il player con il pezzo:
"We are systematically destroying our world. Without care, without remorse. The greed of our fellow man envelopes us in its dark cloud. We do unspeakable acts unknowingly, cogs in a wheel of “progress”. We turn our heads away and bury them in the sand because our lives are comfortable and safe. We hate so much and love so little".