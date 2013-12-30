LECTERN: i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Sarà Deheadment For Betrayal il titolo del nuovo disco dei deathster italiani Lectern, registrato nei The Outer Sound Studios assieme a Giuseppe Orlando e che sarà pubblicato il 30 marzo dall'etichetta polacca Via Nocturna.
L'album vedrà l'esordio del chitarrista Gabriele Cruz; di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Andreas Marschall, mentre di seguito è disponibile la tracklist.
Deheadment For Betrayal
Placid Must Defunct
Daedal Of Thy Wrath Unchrist Altar
Provvid As Gemel Confessors
Leals Shalt Kill
Perturb In Lamb Thronal
Dogmatician Of Predicator
Pamphlet Spawn At Gelid Crypt Satan