BLACK SALVATION: firmano per la Relapse Records, ad aprile il nuovo disco

La formazione rock psichedelica Black Salvation ha firmato un accordo discografico con la Relapse Records, che pubblicherà il 6 aprile Uncertainty Is Bliss, il nuovo disco della band.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e la traccia di apertura In a Casket's Ride, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. In A Casket's Ride
2. Floating Torpid
3. Breathing Hands
4. The Eye That Breathes
5. Leair
6. A Direction is Futile
7. Grey River
8. Getting Slowly Lost
9. The Chapel (Bonus Track)
10. Follow Me Down (Bonus Track)