WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro i Gojira

I francesi Gojira si vanno ad aggiungere al già folto novero di band che prenderanno parte alla nuova edizione del Wacken Open Air, previsto dal 2 al 4 agosto.
Ecco il programma aggiornato:
Alfahanne
Alien Weaponry
Amaranthe
Amorphis
Arch Enemy
Attic
Backyard Babies
Bannkreis
Behemoth
Belphegor
Betontod
Bloodsucking Zombies From Outer Space
Blues Pills
Bombers Bergen
Bonfire
Cannibal Corpse
Children of Bodom
Clawfinger - special anniversary show
Clowns
Converge
Deserted Fear
Destruction
Dezperadoz
Diablo Blvd
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Die Happy
Dimmu Borgir
Dirkschneider
Dokken
Dool
Doro
Dust Bolt
Dying Fetus
Enslaved
Epica
Erik Cohen
Eskimo Callboy
Evil Invaders
Feuer Schwanz
Firewind
Fish
Fischer-z
Fro-Tee Slips
Gaahls Wyrd
Ghost
Gojira
Grave Pleasures
Gruesome
Hatebreed
Hate Squad
Helloween (Pumpkins United)
Herrschaft
In Extremo
In Flames
John Diva
Judas Priest
Kellermensch
Knorkator
Korpiklaani
Leaves' Eyes
Lee Aaron
Long Distance Calling
Madball
Manilla Road
Mantar
Mr. Big
Nails
Nazareth
Night Demon
Nightwish
Nocturnal Rites
Oomph!
Rezet
Riot V
Rogers
Running Wild
Samael
Sarke
Schandmaul
Sepultura
Skyline
Solstafir
Sons Of Apollo
Spoil Engine
Steel Panther
The Charm The Fury
Toxic Holocaust
Traitor
Tremonti
Trollfest
Unzucht
Vallenfyre
Vince Neil
W.A.R.
Walking Dead on Broadway
Watain
Zeal & Ardor