THY FEEBLE SAVIOUR: pubblicata l'anteprima di un nuovo brano

La band black/death dei Thy Feeble Saviour
ha messo a disposizione il brano And Darkness Fell
, che sarà incluso all'interno del disco di debutto omonimo.
Potrete ascoltare il pezzo in esclusiva su Decibel Magazine
.
Qui di seguito potrete invece vedere la tracklist dell'album, in uscita per Hells Headbangers
il prossimo 23 marzo, mentre al lato è disponibile la copertina.1. Corpse of the Crucified
2. Engulfed in Abhorrence
3. Torture Stake
4. And Darkness Fell
5. Provoked Crucifixion
6. Procession to Calvary
7. Destruction of the Holy Sepulchre
8. Scourge Him
9. Obscenity of the Cross
10. Carrion for Beasts
11. Disgrace the Throne
12. Darkest Path to Death
13. Crurifracture (The End)
14. Mocked and Despised