DEMONOMANCY: tutto 'Poisoned Atonement' in streaming

Collegandosi qui
al sito CVLT Nation è possibile ascoltare in anteprima nella sua interezza Poisoned Atonement
, nuovo e secondo album degli italiani Demonomancy
in uscita il 23 febbraio per la Invictus Productions
.
Tracklist:1. Intro - Revelation 21.8
2. Fiery Herald Unbound (The Victorious Predator)
3. Archaic Remnants of the Numinous
4. The Day of the Lord
5. Poisoned Atonement (Purged in Molten Gold)
6. The Last Hymn to Eschaton
7. Fathomless Region of Total Eclipse
8. Nefarious Spawn of Methodical Chaos