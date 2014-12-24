SAILING TO NOWHERE: ecco le prossime date con Chiara Tricarico

|
I Sailing To Nowhere hanno reso note le prossime date italiane del loro tour dal nome A Neverending Journey 2018. Durante le tappe spagnole sarà presente, in veste di ospite speciale, la cantante Chiara Tricarico.
Ecco di seguito gli appuntamenti confermati:
FEBRUARY 23th @ Arci La Freccia - Ex Mattatoio - Acoustic (Aprilia)
MARCH 17th @ The Five Hearts Pub&Bar - Acoustic (Tivoli)
MARCH 30th @ ROCK OUT (Brescia)
MARCH 31th @ L'Angelo Azzurro Club (Genova)
Di supporto ai Secret Sphere:
APRIL 5th @ MONASTERIO (Barcelona)
APRIL 6th @ SILIKONA (Madrid)
APRIL 7th @ PABERSE CLUB (Valencia)
APRIL 8th @ SIR LAURENS (Oviedo)
APRIL 28th @ Satyricon-Live Music Club (Alatri)
MAY 26th @ Black Out (ROMA)