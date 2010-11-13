FOREIGNER: ad aprile il live album con l'orchestra

|
I Foreigner annunciano la pubblicazione di un nuovo live album: il 27 aprile 2018 uscirà per la earMUSIC Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Corus, registrato durante due show sold out nel maggio del 2017 con la collaborazione della 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, diretta da Ernst van Tiel.
Il live sarà pubblicato in CD, DVD e 2LP e rappresenta l'apice della relazione tra il fondatore dei Foreigner Mick Jones e il team di compositori e arrangiatori formato da Dave Eggar e Chuck Palmer, coppia che ha ricevuto una nomination ai Grammy Awards.
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist di tutti i formati disponibili:
CD:
Overture
Blue Morning, Blue Day
Cold As Ice
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Say You Will
When It Comes To Love
That Was Yesterday
Feels Like The First Time
Starrider
Double Vision
Fool For You Anyway
Urgent
Juke Box Hero
I Want To Know What Love Is
DVD:
Overture
Blue Morning, Blue Day
Cold As Ice
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Head Games
When It Comes To Love
Say You Will
The Flame Still Burns
That Was Yesterday
Box Hero
Starrider
Double Vision
Fool For You Anyway
Hot Blooded
Urgent
Feels Like The First Time
I Want To Know What Love Is
Doppio vinile:
Lato 1:
Overture
Blue Morning, Blue Day
Cold As Ice
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Lato 2:
Double Vision
When It Comes To Love
Say You Will
That Was Yesterday
Lato 3:
Urgent
Juke Box Hero
Lato 4:
Starrider
Feels Like The First Time
I Want To Know What Love Is