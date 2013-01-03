IZEGRIM: a marzo uscirà il nuovo EP

|
La formazione death/thrash metal olandese degli Izegrim annuncia la pubblicazione del nuovo EP: il disco, dal titolo Beheaded By Trust, uscirà infatti il 23 marzo in maniera indipendente, in formato digipak. Il lavoro è stato registrato, missato e masterizzato lo scorso dicembre presso i Kohlekeller Studio (Benighted, Aborted e altri). La copertina, riportata a lato, è a cura di Kirill Semenov.
Ecco le parole di Jeroen in merito al disco:
"A different studio, concept and a fresh approach on songwriting; this Digipak EP marks a new beginning for us! It will be launched as an old-school DIY-release: straight from us to the fans! However, this absolutely doesn’t mean that we have ended the collaboration with Listenable Records. On the contrary, it is just a taste of great things to come..."
Beheaded by Trust seguirà di due anni l'album The Ferryman’s End. Ecco la tracklist:
1. Beheaded by Trust
2. Stain in the Bloodline
3. Retraumatized
4. Warmonger II