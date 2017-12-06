SEPTIC TANK: svelati i dettagli del debutto

|
Nella colonna alla vostra sinistra potete vedere la copertina di Rotting Civilisation, il disco di debutto del side-project thrash/hardcore britannico Septic Tank che sarà pubblicato il 13 aprile dalla Rise Above Records.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist:
01. Septic Tank
02. Who
03. Victimised
04. Social Media Whore
05. Divide and Conk Out
06. Treasurers of Disease
07. Fucked
08. Whitewash
09. Death Vase
10. You Want Some
11. Digging Your Own Grave
12. Danger Signs
13. Walking Asylum
14. Lost Humanity
15. Never Never Land
16. Self-Obsessed
17. Living Death
18. Rotten Empire