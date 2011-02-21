BEHEMOTH: i dettagli del nuovo DVD/CD live

|
Sarà disponibile dal 13 aprile Messe Noire, il nuovo DVD/CD live della formazione polacca Behemoth. La release verrà pubblicata nei formati Blu-Ray/CD, DVD/CD o vinile.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre le tracklist del DVD e del CD sono le seguenti:
‘Live Satanist‘ (Warsaw 2016):
01 – “Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel”
02 – “Furor Divinus”
03 – “Messe Noire”
04 – “Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer”
05 – “Amen”
06 – “The Satanist”
07 – “Ben Sahar”
08 – “In The Absence Ov Light”
09 – “O Father O Satan O Sun!”
10 – “Ov Fire And The Void”
11 – “Conquer All”
12 – “Pure Evil And Hate”
13 – “At The Left Hand Ov God”
14 – “Slaves Shall Serve”
15 – “Chant For Ezkaton 2000”
‘Live Assault‘ (‘Brutal Assault‘ 2016):
01 – “Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel”
02 – “Furor Divinus”
03 – “Messe Noire”
04 – “Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer”
05 – “Amen”
06 – “The Satanist”
07 – “Ben Sahar”
08 – “In The Absence Ov Light”
09 – “O Father O Satan O Sun!”
10 – “Ov Fire And The Void”
11 – “Conquer All”
12 – “Chant For Ezkaton 2000”
‘The Satanist: Cinematic Archive (music videos):
“Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel”
“Messe Noire”
“Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer”
“The Satanist”
“Ben Sahar”
“O Father O Satan O Sun!”
CD Track list:
01 – “Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel”
02 – “Furor Divinus”
03 – “Messe Noire”
04 – “Ora Pro Nobis Luficer”
05 – “Amen”
06 – “The Satanist”
07 – “Ben Sahar”
08 – “In The Absence Ov Light”
09 – “O Father O Satan O Sun!”
Inoltre è possibile vedere un trailer.