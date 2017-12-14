      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
Clicca per ingrandire
Volster
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/02/18
COLOSSO
Rebirth

26/02/18
ATRA VETOSUS
Apricity

26/02/18
VENOM PRISON
Animus Deluxe Edition

26/02/18
CODERED
Dominions of Our Deceitful Beliefs

02/03/18
DEFCTO
Nemesis

02/03/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
Resurrection

02/03/18
SCHATTENMANN
Licht An

02/03/18
SAVAGE HANDS
Barely Alive

02/03/18
ANCST
Ghosts of the Timeless Void

02/03/18
DIVINE REALM
Nordicity

CONCERTI

24/02/18
ANGEL WITCH + ANGEL MARTYR + FORGED IN BLOOD
DAGDA CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

24/02/18
VUUR + GUESTS TBA
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

24/02/18
A MELODIC ROCK NIGHT - VOL.2
DEDOLOR - ROVELLASCA (CO)

24/02/18
TURBOCHARGED + VIOLENTOR
GARAGESOUND - BARI

24/02/18
VOLTUMNA + AFRAID OF DESTINY + GRIMACE GALL
SATYRICON - ALATRI (FR)

24/02/18
ONELEGMAN + BROWBEAT + STONEDRIFT
LA TENDA - MODENA

25/02/18
NILE + TERRORIZER + GUESTS
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

25/02/18
DOOMSDAY SURVIVORS FESTIVAL
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

27/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
ORION LIVE - CIAMPINO (RM)

28/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO
VOLSTER: i dettagli del debutto 'Perfect Storm' in uscita ad aprile
23/02/2018 - 17:45 (40 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/02/2018 - 17:45
VOLSTER: i dettagli del debutto 'Perfect Storm' in uscita ad aprile
14/12/2017 - 19:56
VOLSTER: firmano per ROAR! Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/02/2018 - 02:32
CRISIX: diffuso il video di 'Get Out Of My Head'
24/02/2018 - 02:28
MISANTHROPIC RAGE: a marzo il secondo disco
24/02/2018 - 02:27
ALTERBEAST: tutto il secondo disco in streaming
24/02/2018 - 02:26
DEAD CITY RUINS: ecco il nuovo video
24/02/2018 - 02:24
SKELETAL REMAINS: ascolta un altro brano
24/02/2018 - 02:22
THY ANTICHRIST: guarda il nuovo video
24/02/2018 - 02:20
EKPYROSIS: a maggio un nuovo EP
24/02/2018 - 02:18
MONSTER MAGNET: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
24/02/2018 - 02:17
RIOT V: online il nuovo lyric video
24/02/2018 - 02:15
KATAKLYSM: disponibili copertina e tracklist del nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     