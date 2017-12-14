VOLSTER: i dettagli del debutto 'Perfect Storm' in uscita ad aprile

Dopo la recente firma del contratto per la ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records
(qui
la notizia), il gruppo hard rock melodico svedese dei Volster
annuncia ora la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto: il disco, intitolato Perfect Storm
, sarà infatti disponibile a partire dal 20 aprile.
Il disco conterrà dodici tracce prodotte dalla band e co-prodotte da Max Norman
(Ozzy Osbourne, Lynch Mob, Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Megadeth, Y&T
), mentre la masterizzazione è stata affidata a Thomas “Plec” Johansson
(Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty
) presso i The Panic Room Mastering
.
Ecco di lato la copertina, realizzata da Jonas Beijer (Afterbürner, Fejd, The Crown, Gooseflesh, Electric Earth)
, e di seguito la tracklist:1. King Of The Hill
2. Heaven Or Hell
3. Perfect Storm
4. Breathless
5. Still In Love
6. Babylon
7. Hero
8. Games Of War
9. Easier Said Than Done
10. I Don't Care
11. Drifting Away
12. Ends With MeHenrik Lundberg
si esprime così in merito a Perfect Storm
:
"Brought up with music from the 70th and 80th the roots are deep. So it’s no surprise our music is built from these glorious decades even if we also involve more modern flavours. The main ingredient is the melody, what else makes a great song other than great vocals and interesting riffs of course. With members having been active in the music business for decades now is the time to make all our music dreams come true, playing the music we love. Volster is melodic hard rock as it’s supposed to be
".