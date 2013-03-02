BLOOD TSUNAMI: ad aprile uscirà 'Grave Condition', ecco un brano

|
Sarà pubblicato il 27 aprile in formato CD dall'etichetta Soulseller Records il nuovo e quarto album dei thrasher norvegesi Blood Tsunami, intitolato Grave Condition. Il disco, successore di For Faen! del 2013, presenterà la copertina riportata a sinistra e includerà le seguenti nove tracce:
1. Poison Tongue
2. The Allegory of the Cave
3. The Collapse
4. Gargoyle
5. The Acid King
6. The Cruel Leading the Fool
7. In The Dungeon of the Rats
8. For faen i hælvete!
9. Steel Meets Steel
Grazie al player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Poison Tongue, brano estratto da Grave Condition: