DEAD SHAPE FIGURE: a giugno il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli e un video

La formazione melodic death/thrash metal finlandese dei Dead Shape Figure annuncia la pubblicazione del quarto album della carriera: il disco, dal titolo Cacoëthes, sarà infatti disponibile a partire dall'8 giugno via Inverse Records. Il lavoro seguirà di cinque anni il disco Opus Victoria.
Oltre alla copertina (realizzata da Tuomas Valtanen) e alla tracklist, la band presenta ora il video di The Last of the Bearing Beats, primo singolo estratto. Lo trovate in fondo alla notizia.
1. Intro
2. The Last Of The Bearing Beats
3. Switchblade Storm
4. Bolt Of Chaos And Creation
5. For Further Loss
6. Liberticide
7. Strange Light Pulsate
8. In No Esteem
9. For The Sullen Souls
"Cacoëthes is simply the best Dead Shape Figure Ever. It took some time but now it's very easy to stand behind our music and lyrics", commenta il cantante Galzi.
Il batterista Mohkis commenta così il singolo:
"'The Last Of The Bearing Beats’ is an opening track from our upcoming Cacoëthes album and it represents Dead Shape Figure's updated sound. A Whole Lot Of Everything".