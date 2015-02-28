      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/03/18
SAVAGE HANDS
Barely Alive

02/03/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
Resurrection

02/03/18
SCHATTENMANN
Licht An

02/03/18
MARCO MENDOZA
Viva La Rock

02/03/18
DEFCTO
Nemesis

02/03/18
ANCST
Ghosts of the Timeless Void

02/03/18
DISEASE ILLUSION
After the Storm

02/03/18
DIVINE REALM
Nordicity

03/03/18
MICHAEL KRATZ
Live Your Life

05/03/18
MY OWN PRISON
Comatose

CONCERTI

27/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
ORION LIVE - CIAMPINO (RM)

28/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

28/02/18
AMENRA + BORIS
LOCOMOTIV - BOLOGNA

28/02/18
CANNIBAL CORPSE + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + IN ARKADIA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL ADDA (MI)

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

01/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
MONK - ROMA

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE + NULL POSITIV
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

02/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
ORION - CIAMPINO (RM)

02/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

02/03/18
LAIBACH
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
ACHERONTAS: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
26/02/2018 - 19:44 (45 letture)

Doomale
Lunedì 26 Febbraio 2018, 21.09.20
1
La copertina non mi entusiasma moltissimo o almeno come le precedenti, ma le aspettative sono alte ugualmente per la nuova opera.
RECENSIONI
83
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/02/2018 - 19:44
ACHERONTAS: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
24/01/2018 - 17:53
ACHERONTAS: terminate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
28/06/2017 - 00:27
ACHERONTAS: firmano per la Agonia Records
22/05/2017 - 09:09
ACHERONTAS: il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
16/05/2017 - 18:06
ACHERONTAS: disponibile un nuovo brano
01/05/2017 - 19:29
ACHERONTAS: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
02/04/2017 - 11:43
ACHERONTAS: trailer e data di uscita del nuovo album
16/03/2017 - 10:53
ACHERONTAS: pubblicati i dettagli del nuovo album
22/09/2015 - 12:50
ACHERONTAS: in streaming tutto lo split con gli Horna
28/02/2015 - 09:46
ACHERONTAS: tutto il nuovo album ascoltabile online
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/02/2018 - 20:51
DOWNFALL OF GAIA: svelati i dettagli del concerto di Milano
26/02/2018 - 20:23
ORPHANED LAND: ecco i dettagli del concerto al Jailbreak
26/02/2018 - 20:13
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: i dettagli della data di Roma
26/02/2018 - 19:48
ARMORED DAWN: online il nuovo video
26/02/2018 - 17:38
U.D.O: nuovo album ad agosto
26/02/2018 - 17:24
AT THE GATES: ecco la copertina e la tracklist di 'To Drink From The Night Itself'
26/02/2018 - 13:11
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: una data a Bergamo a giugno
26/02/2018 - 12:33
MADBALL: terminati i lavori per il nuovo album
26/02/2018 - 12:19
CLUTCH: confermata una tappa a Milano
26/02/2018 - 11:54
ANVIL: il 7 marzo a Roma
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     