ACHERONTAS: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 18 maggio la Agonia Records pubblicherà Faustian Ethos, il nuovo disco dei blackster greci Acherontas, mixato e masterizzato da George Emmanuel.
Di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da George Zafiriadis, mentre di seguito potete vedere la tracklist:
1. Τhe Fall of the First Pillar
2. Sorcery and the Apeiron
3. Aeonic Alchemy (Act i)
4. Faustian Ethos
5. The Old Tree and the Wise Man
6. The Alchemists of the Radiant Sepulchre (Act ii)
7. Decline of the West (O Ιερεας και ο Ταφος)
8. Vita Nuova