AYREON: il live video di 'Valley of the Queens'

Grazie al player che segue la notizia è possibile guardare il live video di Valley of the Queens, brano che gli Ayreon hanno estratto dal loro prossimo lavoro dal titolo Ayreon Universe - Best Of Ayreon Live che, come già annunciato, sarà disponibile via Music Theories Recordings e Mascot Label Group a partire dal 30 marzo.
La clip dal vivo vede la partecipazione delle voci di Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Marcela Bovio (Mayan) e Anneke Van Giersbergen (Vuur), nonché del flautista Jeroen Goossens, del violoncellista Maaike Peterse, del chitarrista Ferry Duijsens e del tastierista Joost van den Broek.
Ecco le parole del mastermind degli Ayreon in merito al brano:
"Here is the second full video track of the upcoming Ayreon Universe DVD/BD. The first track we showed you was the bombastic ‘Everybody Dies’, so as a contrast here is a very intimate ballad called Valley of the Queens. Man...Even though I’ve seen this a million times by now, I still get goosebumps hearing these lovely three ladies sing... enjoy!".
Ayreon Universe - Best Of Ayreon Live uscirà nei formati di triplo LP, MP3, doppio CD, earbook (cinque dischi) e sotto forma di doppio DVD e Blu Ray con novanta minuti di filmati esclusivi che ritraggono i dietro le quinte e le interviste con tutto il cast.
Tracklist:
1. Prologue
2. Dreamtime
3. Abbey Of Synn
4. River Of Time
5. The Blackboard
6. The Theory Of Everything
7. Merlins Will
8. Waking Dreams
9. Dawn Of A Million Souls
10. Valley Of The Queens
11. Ride The Comet
12. Star Of Sirrah
13. Comatose
14. Day Sixteen Loser
15. And The Druids Turned To Stone
16. The Two Gates
17. Into The Black Hole
18. Actual Fantasy
19. Computer Eyes
20. Magnetism
21. Age Of Shadows
22. Intergalactic Space Crusaders
23. Collision
24. Everybody Dies
25. The Castle Hall
26. Amazing Flight In Space
27. Day Eleven Love
28. The Eye Of Ra