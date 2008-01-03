      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Ayreon
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Ayreon Universe - Best Of Ayreon Live
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/03/18
DEFCTO
Nemesis

02/03/18
SCHATTENMANN
Licht An

02/03/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
Resurrection

02/03/18
DIVINE REALM
Nordicity

02/03/18
ANCST
Ghosts of the Timeless Void

02/03/18
SAVAGE HANDS
Barely Alive

02/03/18
MARCO MENDOZA
Viva La Rock

02/03/18
DISEASE ILLUSION
After the Storm

03/03/18
MICHAEL KRATZ
Live Your Life

05/03/18
MY OWN PRISON
Comatose

CONCERTI

27/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
ORION LIVE - CIAMPINO (RM)

28/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

28/02/18
AMENRA + BORIS
LOCOMOTIV - BOLOGNA

28/02/18
CANNIBAL CORPSE + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + IN ARKADIA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL ADDA (MI)

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

01/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
MONK - ROMA

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE + NULL POSITIV
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

02/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
ORION - CIAMPINO (RM)

02/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

02/03/18
LAIBACH
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
AYREON: il live video di 'Valley of the Queens'
27/02/2018 - 16:20 (70 letture)

Rob Fleming
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2018, 17.08.12
3
Canzone bellissima. Floor Jansen e Marcela Bovio le conosco "poco", ma, per lo meno in questo brano, quando Anneke c'è, sai cosa sta cantando. Le altre due pur avendo una voce più "bella" mi sembrano impersonali. Ma, ribadisco, le ho ascoltate di meno rispetto ad Anneke e forse non ho l'orecchio allenato.
daniele
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2018, 17.03.09
2
bellissima
progster78
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2018, 16.57.37
1
Lucassen presidente del consiglio!
RECENSIONI
s.v.
70
81
93
90
88
89
82
ARTICOLI
03/01/2008
Intervista
AYREON
Parla Lucassen
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/02/2018 - 16:20
AYREON: il live video di 'Valley of the Queens'
30/01/2018 - 19:56
AYREON: guarda Everybody Dies dal nuovo live
12/01/2018 - 18:38
AYREON: svelati i dettagli del nuovo dvd in uscita
03/05/2017 - 18:30
AYREON: ecco il lyric video di Run! Apocalypse! Run!
19/04/2017 - 08:11
AYREON: online il lyric video di 'The Star of Sirrah'
23/02/2017 - 16:44
AYREON: online il nuovo lyric video
26/01/2017 - 19:22
AYREON: in streaming un nuovo brano
25/01/2017 - 12:38
AYREON: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album
20/01/2017 - 10:55
AYREON: 'The Source' è il titolo del nuovo album, ecco la copertina
16/01/2017 - 11:18
AYREON: svelato l'artwork del prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/02/2018 - 16:14
VOIDHANGER: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
27/02/2018 - 16:12
MINISTRY: ecco il video di ''Twilight Zone''
27/02/2018 - 13:48
ERYN NON DAE.: disponibile in streaming ''Fragment''
27/02/2018 - 13:45
REVERTIGO: online il lyric video di ''False Flag''
27/02/2018 - 13:39
THAUROROD: in streaming tutto il nuovo album
27/02/2018 - 13:12
METALLIZED: ecco le playlist con Primordial, industrial e molto altro!
27/02/2018 - 12:25
EUFORY: firmano per la Sliptrick Records
27/02/2018 - 12:26
ELDRITCH: online un nuovo lyric video
27/02/2018 - 12:19
NO DROP FOR US: in arrivo l'EP 'Otherside', ecco il video del singolo
27/02/2018 - 12:10
SEASON OF GHOSTS: nuovo album atteso per settembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     