AYREON: il live video di 'Valley of the Queens'

27/02/2018 - 16:20 (70 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 3 Canzone bellissima. Floor Jansen e Marcela Bovio le conosco "poco", ma, per lo meno in questo brano, quando Anneke c'è, sai cosa sta cantando. Le altre due pur avendo una voce più "bella" mi sembrano impersonali. Ma, ribadisco, le ho ascoltate di meno rispetto ad Anneke e forse non ho l'orecchio allenato. 2 bellissima 1 Lucassen presidente del consiglio!