PARKWAY DRIVE: online la clip di 'Wishing Wells'; parteciperanno al Rock In Roma

Gli australiani Parkway Drive
presentano ora il nuovo singolo Wishing Wells
, accompagnato dal relativo video che trovate in basso. Il brano è il primo inedito dai tempi di Ire
, uscito nel 2015.
La band intraprenderà un tour europeo quest'estate che prevede un'unica data italiana, quella del 26 di giugno in occasione del Rock In Roma
, presso l'Ippodromo Capannelle. Di seguito tutte le tappe:June 1st, 2018 – Nijmegen, FortaRock (NL)
June 2nd,2018 - Nürburgring, Rock Am Ring (DE)
June 3rd, 2018 - Nürnberg, Rock Im Park (DE)
June 6th, 2018 - Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm Open Air (AT)
June 7th, 2018 - Interlaken, Greenfield (CH)
June 9th, 2018 – Donington, Download Festival (UK)
June 14th, 2018 – Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock (AT)
June 15th, 2018 – Wroclaw, A2 (PL)
June 16th, 2018 - Gräfenhainichen, With Full Force (DE)
June 18th, 2017 – Stockholm, Fryshuset (SE)
June 19th, 2018 – Oslo, Rockefeller (NO)
June 20th, 2018 – Gothenburg, Pustervik (SE)
June 21st, 2018 – Copenhagen, Copenhell (DK)
June 22nd, 2018 – Dessel, Graspop (BE)
June 23rd, 2018 – Clisson, Hellfest (FR)June 26th, 2018 – Roma, Rock in Roma (IT)
(qui
per biglietti e dettagli)June 28th, 2018 – Airfield, Panensky Tynec Aerodrome (CZ)
June 29th, 2018 – Madrid, Download Festival (ES)
June 30th, 2018 - Vana-Vigala, Hard Rock Laager (EST)
July 1st, 2018 – Helsinki, Tuska Open Air (FI)