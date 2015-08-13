CHAOS INVOCATION: online il nuovo singolo dal prossimo album

Grazie al player riportato in anteprima qui
è possibile ascoltare MenSkinDrums of Doom
, nuovo singolo dei blackster Chaos Invocation
.
Il brano anticipa la pubblicazione di Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond
, terzo album della band in uscita il 10 marzo via W.T.C. Productions
. Ecco di lato la copertina del disco e di seguito i titoli delle undici tracce incluse, oltre al player con il primo singolo estratto settimane fa.1. Where Hearts Shall Not Rest
2. Calling From Dudail
3. To Fathom The Bloodmist
4. MenSkinDrums Of Doom
5. Obsession Is Always The Answer
6. The Search Of Keys And Gates
7. Blackmoon Prayer
8. Luciferian Terror Chorale
9. Chaos Invocation
10. Bloodshed Beyond
11. Ajna Assassins Absolute