      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/03/18
SAVAGE HANDS
Barely Alive

02/03/18
SCHATTENMANN
Licht An

02/03/18
MARCO MENDOZA
Viva La Rock

02/03/18
DISEASE ILLUSION
After the Storm

02/03/18
DEFCTO
Nemesis

02/03/18
ANCST
Ghosts of the Timeless Void

02/03/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
Resurrection

02/03/18
DIVINE REALM
Nordicity

03/03/18
MICHAEL KRATZ
Live Your Life

05/03/18
MY OWN PRISON
Comatose

CONCERTI

28/02/18
SEPULTURA + OBSCURA + GOATWHORE + FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

28/02/18
AMENRA + BORIS
LOCOMOTIV - BOLOGNA

28/02/18
CANNIBAL CORPSE + THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + IN ARKADIA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL ADDA (MI)

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

01/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
MONK - ROMA

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE + NULL POSITIV
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

02/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
ORION - CIAMPINO (RM)

02/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

02/03/18
LAIBACH
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

02/03/18
DESPITE EXILE
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)
CHAOS INVOCATION: online il nuovo singolo dal prossimo album
28/02/2018 - 11:28 (68 letture)

Luca
Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2018, 16.50.30
2
Gruppo molto valido, il precedente una bomba
lisablack
Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2018, 13.48.02
1
Non li conosco devo rimediare...
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/02/2018 - 11:28
CHAOS INVOCATION: online il nuovo singolo dal prossimo album
13/08/2015 - 14:25
CHAOS INVOCATION: un brano in omaggio a Jon Nödtveidt dei Dissection
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/02/2018 - 17:49
FEDRESPOR: ascolta il singolo ''Langt Skal De Vandre''
28/02/2018 - 17:44
IMPURE WILHELMINA: disponibile il video di ''We Need a New Sun''
28/02/2018 - 17:38
EPICA: online il video di ''Decoded Poetry''
28/02/2018 - 15:55
MARDUK: confermata un'unica data a Brescia
28/02/2018 - 13:19
DWARROWDELF: in streaming un nuovo brano
28/02/2018 - 13:15
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW: guarda il video di ''Over and over''
28/02/2018 - 12:08
WOLVHAMMER: disponibile un nuovo brano
28/02/2018 - 11:35
WELICORUSS: due date in Italia a settembre
28/02/2018 - 11:23
METALLIZED: ancora pochi giorni per candidarsi al bando nuovi redattori!
28/02/2018 - 11:23
ASCENSION (GER): ascolta il brano 'Dreaming in Death'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     