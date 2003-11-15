      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/03/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
Resurrection

02/03/18
DEFCTO
Nemesis

02/03/18
ANCST
Ghosts of the Timeless Void

02/03/18
SAVAGE HANDS
Barely Alive

02/03/18
DIVINE REALM
Nordicity

02/03/18
MARCO MENDOZA
Viva La Rock

02/03/18
SCHATTENMANN
Licht An

02/03/18
DISEASE ILLUSION
After the Storm

03/03/18
MICHAEL KRATZ
Live Your Life

05/03/18
MY OWN PRISON
Comatose

CONCERTI

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE (ANNULLATO!)
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

01/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
MONK - ROMA

01/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE + NULL POSITIV
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

02/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE
ORION - CIAMPINO (RM)

02/03/18
AMENRA + BORIS
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

02/03/18
LAIBACH
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

02/03/18
DESPITE EXILE
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)

02/03/18
LAMBSTONE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

02/03/18
THERION + IMPERIAL AGE + NULL POSITIV
ORION LIVE - CIAMPINO (RM)

02/03/18
NEW DISORDER + GAME ZERO
FUCKSIA CLUB - ROMA
GODSMACK: annunciato il nuovo disco
01/03/2018 - 10:41 (51 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
80
ARTICOLI
15/11/2003
Live Report
METALLICA + GODSMACK
Palamalaguti, Bologna, 11/12/2003
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/03/2018 - 10:41
GODSMACK: annunciato il nuovo disco
27/01/2017 - 14:26
GODSMACK: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
10/09/2016 - 11:43
GODSMACK: firmano per BMG
20/04/2015 - 10:30
GODSMACK: online il nuovo video
14/08/2014 - 10:31
GODSMACK: guarda il nuovo video
30/07/2014 - 20:24
GODSMACK: '1000hp' in streaming integrale
22/07/2014 - 09:34
GODSMACK: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
10/07/2014 - 23:55
GODSMACK: svelata la tracklist del nuovo disco
03/07/2014 - 21:28
GODSMACK: svelata la release date europea di '1000hp'
01/07/2014 - 22:13
GODSMACK: ecco l'artwork del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/03/2018 - 18:17
ANGRA: ecco il lyric video di Black Widow's Web
01/03/2018 - 12:07
STARSICK SYSTEM: sette nuove date e campagna MusicRaiser per il nuovo EP 'Half'
01/03/2018 - 12:00
DEATHLESS LEGACY: questo sabato a Busto Arsizio
01/03/2018 - 11:52
ALAZKA: online il video di 'Phoenix II'
01/03/2018 - 11:36
MARDUK: aggiunte due date in Italia a maggio
01/03/2018 - 11:26
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: ecco i dettagli delle date italiane
01/03/2018 - 11:29
ERYN NON DAE.: in streaming il brano 'Halo'
01/03/2018 - 11:18
NO CLASS D.G.: ascolta il primo singolo dall'EP 'The Curse Hidden in the Beauty'
01/03/2018 - 11:00
DIABLO BLVD: guarda il video di ''The future will do what it's told''
01/03/2018 - 10:52
ABINCHOVA: in streaming un nuovo lyric video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     