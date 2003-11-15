GODSMACK: annunciato il nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 27 aprile la BMG pubblicherà When Legends Rise, il settimo disco degli statunitensi Godsmack prodotto da Erik Ron e Sully Erna.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. When Legends Rise
02. Bulletproof
03. Unforgettable
04. Every Part Of Me
05. Take It To The Edge
06. Under Your Scars
07. Someday
08. Just One Time
09. Say My Name
10. Let it Out
11. Eye Of The Storm
Un video è stato girato per il primo singolo dell'album Bulletproof, che nel frattempo è stato diffuso sui servizi di streaming.