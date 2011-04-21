SOL INVICTUS: ascolta il nuovo singolo

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente in fondo è possibile ascoltare il brano Set The Table dei britannici Sol Invictus, traccia che farà parte di Necropolis, il nuovo disco della formazione neofolk che sarà pubblicato il 23 marzo dalla Prophecy Productions.
1. Necropolis: Portal
2. Nine Elms
3. Old Father Thames
4. See Them
5. Serpentine
6. Still Born Summer
7. Brick Lane
8. Turn Turn Turn
9. The Last Man
10. The Garden Of Love
11. Kill Burn
12. Set The Table
13. Murder On Thames
14. Shoreditch
15. Necropolis: Egress