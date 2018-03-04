DYSTERSOL: debuttano a maggio con 'The Fifth Age of Man', ecco i dettagli

|
Gli austriaci Dystersol hanno firmato con la Wormholedeath un contratto di licenza per il loro album di debutto intitolato The Fifth Age of Man. Il disco, secondo quanto annunciato, uscirà il 4 maggio per Wormholedeath, Aural Music Group e Disk Union Distribution.
Il lavoro è stato registrato presso i Realsound Studio e masterizzato ai New Alliance East. Ecco di lato la copertina, mentre di seguito potete visualizzare la tracklist e la clip di Down to Nothing:
1 Fifth Age of Man
2 Life amongst the Ruins
3 Down to Nothing
4 End of the Fall
5 Winterking
6 Tragedy of the gifted Ones
7 Night of the Hunter
8 Children of the Wasteland
9 Beyond Blood
10 Olimpia
11 Comforting the Soulless
12 PsychoPath
13 Danse Macabre
14 End Game