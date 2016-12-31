ABORTED FETUS: nuovo album a maggio, ecco un brano

|
Gli Aborted Fetus, quartetto russo di genere brutal death metal, annunciano la pubblicazione del loro nuovo e sesto album: The Ancient Spirits of Decay, questo il titolo del disco, uscirà in tutto il mondo l'11 maggio per l'etichetta Comatose Music.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, la band presenta ora il brano estratto Nailed to the Cross, riportato in calce.
1. The Wind of Agonizing Spirits (Intro)
2. Eaten by Pigs in the Trough
3. Drenched Eyes in Boiling Oil
4. Nailed to the Cross
5. Beheaded on the Guillotine
6. Cradle of Revulsion
7. Cold Lake of the Sinner
8. Flame of Death (instrumental)
9. Rack of Torment
10. Roasted Alive in the Copper Bull's Stomach
11. Genital Torture by the Alligator Tongs
12. Iron Petals of the Blasphemer's Pear
13. Follow into the Darkness