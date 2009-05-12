MOURNFUL CONGREGATION: online il secondo estratto dal nuovo album

Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima Withering Spiritscapes
, seconda delle sei tracce che i doomster australiani Mournful Congregation
hanno estratto dal loro prossimo album The Incubus of Karma
. Come già annunciato, il disco sarà pubblicato dalla Osmose Productions
il 23 marzo.
Tracklist:1. The Indwelling Ascent
2. Withering Spiritscapes
3. The Rubaiyat
4. The Incubus Of Karma
5. Scripture Of Exaltation And Punishment
6. A Picture Of The Devouring Gloom Devouring The Spheres Of Being
Riproponiamo di seguito Scripture Of Exaltation And Punishment
, primo singolo estratto: