DON AIREY: a maggio il nuovo disco solista

Il prossimo 25 maggio la earMusic
pubblicherà One Of A Kind
, nuovo disco solista del tastierista dei Deep Purple Don Airey
, di cui potete vedere di seguito la tracklist e di lato la copertina:01. Respect
02. All Out Of Line
03. One Of A Kind
04. Everytime I See Your Face
05. Victim Of Pain
06. Running Free
07. Lost Boys
08. Need You So Bad
09. Children Of The Sun
10. Remember To Call
11. Stay The Night
Bonus CD (Recorded live at Fabrik, Hamburg on March 14, 2017):
01. Pictures Of Home (originally by Deep Purple)
02. Since You've Been Gone (originally by Rainbow)
03. I Surrender (originally by Rainbow)
04. Still Got The Blues (originally by Gary Moore)
Ecco la line-up che ha registrato il disco, oltre allo stesso Airey
:Carl Sentance
(voce); Laurence Cottle
(basso)Jon Finnigan
(batteria)Simon McBride
(chitarra)
Ringraziamo l'utente del nostro forum LORIN
per la segnalazione.