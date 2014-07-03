YOB: 'Our Raw Heart' uscirà a giugno

Dopo l'annuncio riguardante il termine delle fasi di registrazione del prossimo album (qui
la notizia), i doomster statunitensi YOB
svelano ora il titolo e la data di pubblicazione del disco: il lavoro, Our Raw Heart
, uscirà sul mercato l'8 giugno via Relapse Records
.
Ecco le parole di Mike Scheidt
, cantante e chitarrista della band:
"We’re very excited to share this new music. We gave it everything we have. Going from an uncertain future in the beginning of 2017, to writing and then recording a new album at the end of it, it was quite a year. We’re very grateful. We’re looking forward to hitting the road again and celebrating decibels and good cheer with friends worldwide. Can’t wait
".Our Raw Heart
è stato co-prodotto dalla band e da Billy Barnett
ai Gung Ho Studio di Eugene, nell'Oregon, con masterizzazione a cura di Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive)
. Prossimamente saranno resi noti i dettagli del contenuto del lavoro.