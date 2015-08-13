CHAOS INVOCATION: tutto 'Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond' in streaming

Grazie al player riportato in anteprima qui
è possibile ascoltare nella sua interezza Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond
, nuovo e terzo album dei blackster Chaos Invocation
in uscita il 10 marzo per l'etichetta W.T.C. Productions
.
Tracklist:1. Where Hearts Shall Not Rest
2. Calling From Dudail
3. To Fathom The Bloodmist
4. MenSkinDrums Of Doom
5. Obsession Is Always The Answer
6. The Search Of Keys And Gates
7. Blackmoon Prayer
8. Luciferian Terror Chorale
9. Chaos Invocation
10. Bloodshed Beyond
11. Ajna Assassins Absolute