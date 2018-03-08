WHILE MY CITY BURNS: a fine mese il debutto con 'Prone to Self Destruction'

|
Gli islandesi While My City Burns (metalcore/post-hardcore dall'Islanda) annunciano che il loro album di debutto intitolato Prone to Self Destruction uscirà il 30 marzo per Wormholedeath, The Orchard e Aural Music Group in Europa, mentre la pubblicazione giapponese sarà posticipata al 30 marzo e avverrà via Wormholedeath Japan e Disk Union Distribution.
Ecco di lato la copertina, mentre di seguito sono riportati il singolo Vivens Mortua e la tracklist del lavoro:
1 Intro
2 New Beginnings
3 Alligator Char
4 Monument
5 Dear Dad
6 Stranger Things
7 You Know Who You Are
8 Heartbreaker
9 Wolves Are Among Us
10 Vivens Mortua
11 Where Do We Go From Here
12 Best of Me (Bonus Track)
13 Out of My Mind (Bonus Track)