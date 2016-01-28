      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La cover del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/03/18
CHAOS INVOCATION
Reaping Season, Bloodshed Beyond

12/03/18
ON THORNS I LAY
Aegean Sorrow

12/03/18
SPECTRAL
Hallucinatory Authorization

15/03/18
RITES OF THY DEGRINGOLADE
The Blade Philosophical

16/03/18
MONOTHEIST
Scourge

16/03/18
SVNEATR
The Howl, The Whisper, The Hunt

16/03/18
COCHISE
Swans and Lions

16/03/18
EARTHLESS
Black Heaven

16/03/18
HYPNOTHETICALL
Synchreality

16/03/18
OCEANS OF SLUMBER
The Banished Heart

CONCERTI

10/03/18
DOOL + HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

10/03/18
KALEDON + ANKOR + SERENADE
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

10/03/18
FOLKSTONE
DRUSO - BERGAMO

10/03/18
BUS 666 FEST
PARMA

10/03/18
SKYFORGER + HEIDRA + ATAVICUS + UNDER SIEGE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/03/18
POEM + DAMNATIONS DAY + WHITE WALLS
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

10/03/18
ANVIL + TRANCE
DEDOLOR - ROVELLASCA (CO)

10/03/18
FREIGHT TRAIN + ROYAL GUARD
CIRCOLO ARCI IL GHIRIGORO - CESENA

10/03/18
NERORGASMO + MARLAT
TUNNEL CLUB - REGGIO EMILIA

10/03/18
DAEMUSINEM + VERATRUM + DEVOID OF THOUGHT
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)
LORDS OF BLACK: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album
09/03/2018 - 18:27 (85 letture)

Metal Shock
Venerdì 9 Marzo 2018, 20.12.44
1
Vabbè cosa lo ripeto a fare?? Romero classe pura!! E la canzone mi fa ben sperare per un grande disco!!!
RECENSIONI
65
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/03/2018 - 18:27
LORDS OF BLACK: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album
21/03/2017 - 21:10
LORDS OF BLACK: ascolta la cover di 'Tears of the Dragon'
26/06/2016 - 09:49
LORDS OF BLACK: ascolta la cover di 'Lady Of The Lake'
06/05/2016 - 10:54
LORDS OF BLACK: online il video di 'Cry No More'
08/03/2016 - 23:01
LORDS OF BLACK: ecco il video del brano 'Merciless'
28/02/2016 - 10:20
LORDS OF BLACK: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
25/02/2016 - 10:11
LORDS OF BLACK: live con Axel Rudi Pell a settembre
09/02/2016 - 19:47
LORDS OF BLACK: ascolta un nuovo brano
28/01/2016 - 11:25
LORDS OF BLACK: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/03/2018 - 18:24
BONFIRE: ecco un nuovo lyric video
09/03/2018 - 16:11
NAPALM DEATH: online un nuovo brano
09/03/2018 - 15:45
MEMORIAM: ecco il video di ''Nothing Remains''
09/03/2018 - 11:01
WALLACHIA: ascolta ''Beasts of the Earth''
09/03/2018 - 10:49
FOREIGNER: guarda il live video di ''Double Visions''
09/03/2018 - 10:42
JOHAN KIHLBERG`S IMPERA: online un nuovo lyric video
09/03/2018 - 10:20
BURNING POINT: a breve la ristampa di 'The Ignitor'
09/03/2018 - 10:15
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION: si separano dal bassista
09/03/2018 - 10:08
CRYSTAL BALL: online il nuovo lyric video
09/03/2018 - 10:05
MONOTHEIST: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     