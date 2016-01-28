LORDS OF BLACK: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album

|
Sarà pubblicato il prossimo 11 maggio, via Frontiers Music Srl, il nuovo album degli spagnoli Lords Of Black, la band capitanata dal cantante dei Rainbow Ronnie Romero.
Il disco (prodotto ancora una volta da Tony Hernando e Roland Grapow) si intitolerà Icons Of The New Days e nel player presente di seguito potete vedere il video della titletrack.
Tracklist:
01. World Gone Mad
I - History Of Gods
II - The Slaughter Of Innocence
III - World Gone Mad
02. Icons Of The New Days
03. Not In A Place Like This
04. When A Hero Takes A Fall
05. Forevermore
06. The Way I'll Remember
07. Fallin'
08. King's Reborn
09. Long Way To Go
10. The Edge Of Darkness
11. Wait No Prayers For The Dying
12. All I Have Left