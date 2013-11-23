FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: il settimo album uscirà a maggio

|
La formazione hard rock statunitense dei Five Finger Death Punch annuncia la pubblicazione del nuovo e settimo album della carriera: il disco, dal titolo And Justice for None, vedrà infatti la luce il 18 maggio. I formati disponibili saranno diversi: oltre al CD da tredici tracce ci sarà la versione deluxe e quella vinile, entrambe con tre brani bonus e un artwork differente.
Ecco le parole di Zoltan Bathory in merito al nuovo lavoro:
"When I’m being asked for a tour quote I’m always scratching my head… Is there anything to add really? We are putting together 2018’s biggest Hard Rock tour of the Summer; where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world. There will be fire, there will be lights and it’s going to be loud. An experience you can’t just download, you have to be there. We all get about 80 summers in our lifetimes so make them count". Larry Frank di Frank Productions e Live Nation aggiunge: "This is the type of tour package that is all too rare nowadays. Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More, and Bad Wolves is the kind of tour that keeps music alive and exciting and at the same time introduces the audience to newer bands that will become the next generation of arena rock acts".
Di lato sono riportati i due artwork (quello della versione CD standard e quello della versione deluxe), mentre di seguito è possibile leggere la tracklist:
1. Trouble (Bonus Track)
2. Fake
3. Top Of The World
4. Sham Pain
5. Blue On Black
6. Fire In The Hole
7. I Refuse
8. It Doesn’t Matter
9. When The Seasons Change
10. Stuck In My Ways
11. Rock Bottom
12. Gone Away
13. Bloody
14. Will The Sun Ever Rise (Bonus Track)
15. Bad Seed (Bonus Track)
16. Save Your Breath (Bonus Track)