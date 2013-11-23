      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina della versione CD
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina delle versioni CD deluxe e vinile
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/03/18
RITES OF THY DEGRINGOLADE
The Blade Philosophical

16/03/18
CROCELL
Relics

16/03/18
RIVERS OF NIHIL
Where Owls Know My Name

16/03/18
EARTHLESS
Black Heaven

16/03/18
THE CROWN
Cobra Speed Venom

16/03/18
OCEANS OF SLUMBER
The Banished Heart

16/03/18
VEILED
Black Celestial Orbs

16/03/18
HYPNOTHETICALL
Synchreality

16/03/18
LITTLE CAESAR
Eight

16/03/18
MONOTHEIST
Scourge

CONCERTI

14/03/18
ORPHANED LAND + LUNARSEA + SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE + ROAD TO JERUSALEM
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

15/03/18
ORPHANED LAND + LUNARSEA + SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE + ROAD TO JERUSALEM
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

16/03/18
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY + guest
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/03/18
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

16/03/18
BLACKVIOLENCE + SLEAZER
POP EX-LAVANDERIE RAMONE - TORINO

16/03/18
ANCST
GROTTA ROSSA - RIMINI

16/03/18
FOLKSTONE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

17/03/18
SATYRICON
LARGO - ROMA

17/03/18
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

17/03/18
PROFANATICA + RITES OF THY DEGRINGOLATE + AUROCH + OTERS
ARCI TITTY TWISTER - PARMA
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: il settimo album uscirà a maggio
13/03/2018 - 15:24 (49 letture)

RECENSIONI
77
75
ARTICOLI
28/06/2015
Live Report
JUDAS PRIEST + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
Summer Arena, Assago (MI), 23/06/2015
28/11/2013
Live Report
AVENGED SEVENFOLD + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH + AVATAR
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 23/11/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/03/2018 - 15:24
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: il settimo album uscirà a maggio
23/12/2017 - 10:52
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: online il video di 'Gone Away'
04/12/2017 - 12:26
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: disponibile il lyric video della cover di 'Gone Away'
27/11/2017 - 15:59
CONCORSO: ecco i vincitori dei biglietti per Five Finger Death Punch e In Flames!
16/11/2017 - 11:42
CONCORSO: vinci i biglietti per Five Finger Death Punch e In Flames!
27/10/2017 - 16:41
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: guarda il lyric video di nuovo brano
05/10/2017 - 07:04
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: ecco il video di 'Ain't My Last Dance'
13/06/2017 - 11:22
IN FLAMES: in Italia a novembre con i Five Finger Death Punch
17/03/2017 - 10:14
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: cambio di location per la data di Milano
10/01/2017 - 15:16
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: a giugno live a Milano con i Ministry
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/03/2018 - 17:17
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: primo teaser del nuovo album
13/03/2018 - 17:04
METALLIZED: ecco le playlist con Jimi Hendrix, le ultime novità e molto altro!
13/03/2018 - 16:31
PRIMORDIAL: online un nuovo video
13/03/2018 - 15:14
MAERORMID: questo sabato in provincia di Perugia
13/03/2018 - 15:04
THE OSSUARY: il 21 marzo a Foggia
13/03/2018 - 14:59
SAMMAL: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
13/03/2018 - 14:49
THE BASTARD WITHIN: pronti per registrare il debutto
13/03/2018 - 14:37
WITCHES OF DOOM: il 20 aprile suoneranno a Roma
13/03/2018 - 14:26
SHRINE OF THE SERPENT: online un nuovo brano
13/03/2018 - 14:19
KARDINAL SIN: ecco il video del singolo 'Mastermind'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     