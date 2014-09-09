UNEARTH: firmano per la Century Media, in arrivo il settimo album

|
La formazione metalcore statunitense degli Unearth ha recentemente stretto un accordo discografico con la Century Media Records, etichetta che pubblicherà tra la fine dell'estate e l'inizio dell'autunno il nuovo e settimo album della band, successore di Watchers of Rule (2014).
Il gruppo inizierà a registrare il disco nelle prossime settimane insieme a Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet), presso i suoi Graphic Nature Studios. Oltre a ciò, la band ha confermato che Adam D. dei Killswitch Engage registrerà le parti di batteria.
Ecco le parole del gruppo:
"For three decades Century Media have been a highly trusted and leading force in Heavy music and we are proud to further our partnership with them to a Worldwide level. We saw their passion for music, dedication to promotion, ability to help secure touring/festival opportunities and the face to face personal relationships bands desire from labels from the European team during their release of our last album ‘Watchers of Rule’, so we know CM is the right worldwide home for us to bring everyone what’s next in all things UNEARTH.
We want to thank everyone at Century Media for bringing us into the fold to partner with a label that has such a rich history in Heavy Metal and Hardcore while also continuing to be at the top of the label game. We’ll see you all this summer starting on Warped Tour and continuing far beyond with worldwide touring on our new album".
Maggiori dettagli saranno svelati in seguito.