SPITEFUEL: disponibile il trailer di 'Dreamworld Collapse'

E' ora disponibile su Youtube il trailer ufficiale di Dreamworld Collapse
, nuovo album dei tedeschi SpiteFuel
in uscita, come già annunciato qui
insieme ai dettagli, il prossimo 27 aprile.
Ecco le parole di Stefan Zörner
, cantante della band, in merito al disco:
"With each additional day in the studio, we realized that we were creating something big, that we were pushing the barrier towards a more narrative approach with our underlying Scifi story while keeping as much sheer heavy metal power as possible. Nothing happens by chance on this album. It was important for us to create an authentic feeling and true emotions through real drums, real flutes, real analogue synths, real piano – Real Heavy Metal, yet also a ton of fodder for your mental cinema!
"
La band comunica inoltre che il nuovo singolo Brick By Brick
sarà pubblicato il 12 aprile.