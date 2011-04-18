FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS: ecco il video di 'Unstoppable'

|
I For The Fallen Dreams hanno reso disponibile su Youtube il video ufficiale di Unstoppable, brano estratto dal nuovo album Six uscito di recente per l'etichetta Rise Records.
Ecco il comunicato della band e la clip:
"We are excited to announce the release of our second official single from Six, titled 'Unstoppable', shot and edited by our very own [bassist] Brandon Stastny. We shot this on the beautiful, wintery coast of Grand Haven, Michigan on top of Lake Michigan's shelf ice formations — a common phenomenon within the Great Lakes caused by lake portions freezing and colliding on shore. We were just a few hundred yards from shore, but it felt like we were lost in the Arctic Circle. That particular day turned out to be the only clear, sunny day of the month, so it couldn't have been more perfect".