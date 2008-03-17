ROTTING CHRIST: nuova raccolta in arrivo, ascolta ''I Will Not Serve''

|
I Rotting Christ hanno reso disponibile, tramite il proprio canale YouTube, l'audio di I Will Not Serve. Il brano è un inedito che sarà incluso nella loro nuova raccolta, Their Greatest Spells, la cui uscita è prevista per il 23 marzo tramite la Season Of Mist.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. The Sign Of Prime Creation
02. Athanati Este
03. Non Serviam
04. King Of A Stellar War
05. Nemecic
06. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos
07. Art Of Sin
08. Dying
09. Archon
10. Serve In Heaven
11. Astral Embodiment
12. After Dark I Feel
13. Sorrowfull Farewell
14. In Yumen-Xibalba
15. Elthe Kyrie
16. Cold Colours
CD 2
01. The Sign Of Evil Existence
02. Fgmenth Thy Gift
03. Ze Nigmar
04. Phobo’s Synagogue
05. Demonon Vrosis
06. …Pir Threontai
07. Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy
08. Among Two Storms
09. Semigod
10. Welcome To Hel
11. A Dynasty From The Ice
12. Shadows Follow
13. Forest Of N’gai
14. Feast Of The Grand Whore
15. Exiled Archangels
16. Saturn Unlock Avey’s Son
17. I Will Not Serve