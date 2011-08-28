|
23/03/18
NEW HORIZONS + DARK QUARTERER
BLITZ LIVE MUSIC PUB - SAN GIOVANNI ALLA VENA (PI)
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Papa Roach, Carpathian Forest ed altri
22/03/2018 - 17:16 (68 letture)
Al già folto programma dell'edizione 2018 del Summer Breeze sono stati aggiunti Papa Roach, Carpathian Forest, Betraying The Martyrs, Attic, Night In Gales, Spit Fire, Alien Weaponry, mentre si registra la cancellazione dei Metal Allegiance.
Ecco il bill aggiornato:
Alestorm
Alien Weaponry
Amaranthe
Annisokay
Any Given Day
Arch Enemy
At The Gates
Attic
Audn
Backyard Babies
Bannkreis
Beartooth
Behemoth
Betraying The Martyrs
Blasmusik Illenschwang
Bloodbath
Broken Teeth
Caliban
Cannibal Corpse
Carnifex
Carpathian Forest
Carpenter Brut
Comeback Kid
Danko Jones
Deathrite
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dirkschneider
Dying Fetus
Einherjer
Eisbrecher
Ereb Altor
Eskimo Callboy
Evil Scarecrow
Exhorder
Farmer Boys
Feuer Schwanz
Goatwhore
Graveyard
Heilung
Harakiri For The Sky
Jasta
J.B.O.
Kadavar
Kataklysm
Korpiklaani
LÜT
Marduk
Megaherz
Misery Index
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen
Night In Gales
Northlane
Obscura
Orange Goblin
Orden Ogan
Origin
Papa Roach
Paradise Lost
Pillorian
Powerwolf
Ram
Ross The Boss
Saltatio Mortis
Schandmaul
Sepultura
Sick Of It All
Sirenia
Solstafir
Spit Fire
Tankard
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Night Flight Orchestra
Toxic Holocaust
W.A.S.P.
Wolfheart
