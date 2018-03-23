ONIRISM: in arrivo un nuovo album

|
La one-man band canadese Onirism ha reso disponibile in streaming il nuovo brano The Celestial Calling, tratto dal prossimo album Falling Moon, la cui uscita è prevista per il 30 marzo tramite la Naturmacht Records.
Tracklist:
01. Night Sky Above The Desert (intro)
02. See The End Of The Worlds
03. Falling Moon
04. Under The Stars
05. I’m Dying Again
06. The Endless Ride Of Heavens
07. Summoned By The Astral Side (Interlude)
08. When Titans Awakes
09. The Cosmic Whale
10. Meteor Shower (Interlude)
11. The Celestial Calling