26/03/18
ADVERSOR
The End of Mankind

30/03/18
NO CLASS D.G.
The Curse Hidden in the Beauty

30/03/18
HEADLESS CROWN
Century of Decay

30/03/18
DEE CALHOUN
Go to the Devil

30/03/18
J.B.O.
Deutsche Vita

30/03/18
WHILE MY CITY BURNS
Prone to Self Destruction

30/03/18
BRAIN DISTILLERS CORPORATION
Medicine Show

30/03/18
JADED HEART
Devils Gift

30/03/18
AFTERLIFE SYMPHONY
Lympha

30/03/18
ABINCHOVA
Weltenwanderer

CONCERTI

27/03/18
INSOMNIUM + TRIBULATION
DEMODE CLUB - BARI

28/03/18
INSOMNIUM + TRIBULATION
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

30/03/18
DESPITE EXILE
HONKY TONKY - SEREGNO (MB)

30/03/18
SAILING TO NOWHERE
ROCK OUT - BRESCIA

30/03/18
ASSAULTER + MIND ENEMIES
GAAS 3.0 - FOGGIA

31/03/18
SECRET SPHERE
TEATRO SOCIALE - VALENZA (AL)

31/03/18
SAILING TO NOWHERE
ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

31/03/18
OLD BRIDGE + SPEED KILLS + DIADEMA
ROCK HEAT - AREZZO

01/04/18
POWER FEST - DGM + TRICK OR TREAT + SKELETOON
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

01/04/18
DESPITE EXILE
THE FACTORY - VERONA
ASPHODELIA: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto
26/03/2018 - 00:15 (16 letture)

26/03/2018 - 00:15
ASPHODELIA: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto
26/03/2018 - 00:14
MALEVOLENT CREATION: firmano per la Hammerheart Records
25/03/2018 - 15:30
ODE DI FINE INVERNO: a Venezia una serata dedicata al black metal atmosferico
25/03/2018 - 14:45
ROBESPIERRE: disponibile un nuovo brano
25/03/2018 - 14:37
NECRODEATH: confermato un concerto a Napoli
25/03/2018 - 14:22
TRAUTONIST: uscito un nuovo brano del duo post black metal tedesco
25/03/2018 - 10:13
LECHEROUS NOCTURNE: ascolta un altro brano
25/03/2018 - 10:08
OBLITERATE: disponibile il nuovo video
25/03/2018 - 10:04
EPHYRA: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
25/03/2018 - 09:52
AT THE GATES: ascolta la versione ri-registrata di 'Raped by the Light of Christ'
25/03/2018 - 09:45
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Alestorm, Helmet, Soen ed altri
 
