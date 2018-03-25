ASPHODELIA: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto

|
Il prossimo 20 aprile la Mighty Music pubblicherà Welcome Apocalypse, il disco di debutto della formazione symphonic metal pugliese Asphodelia di cui potete vedere di seguito la tracklist e di lato la copertina:
1. Welcome Apocalypse
2. Cassandra
3. Alive
4. Blackout
5. Heroes
6. Secret War
7. Behind a Smile
8. Dust
9. Mirror Mirror
10. Like Water
11. The Show
12. Flowers of Evil
13. With or Without You
La band ha inoltre diffuso il lyric video ufficiale della titletrack e le prossime date live:
31.03 “The Carlisle" - Hastings, UK
01.04 “The Quinphonic Festival” - Birmingham, UK
02.04 “The Musician” - Leicester, UK
05.05 “SinFest Metal Festival” - Paola, MALTA
02.06 “The One Metal Club” - Milan, ITALY
15.06 "Zobens un Lemess Open Air” - Bauska, LATVIA
23.06 “Metal Lorca” - Lorca, SPAIN