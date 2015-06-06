ORDINUL NEGRU: tornano in estate con 'Faustian Nights'

|
La formazione black metal degli Ordinul Negru annuncia il proprio ritorno con il nuovo album Faustian Nights, che sarà pubblicato dalla Loud Rage Music all'inizio dell'estate, in data ancora da definirsi. Il disco, secondo quanto svelato, conterrà otto tracce inedite. Ecco di seguito le parole della band in merito al lavoro e al concept:
"First glimpse of the graphic artwork we are conceiving for our new album, we are working as always with Alexandru Das. The title of the album will be “Faustian Nights” and its lyrical concept will be centered around the concept of dark powers, tarot magic and oracles, different historical archetypes such as the character of Faust, Nero, Saint Augustine of Hippo and different rituals such as the Cult of Dionysus, Hecate and Eleusinian Mysteries.
We don’t have a release date scheduled yet but it will happen around the beginning of Summer if this goes accord to our plans".
Faustian Nights sarà il successore di Sorcery of Darkness, disco uscito nel 2015.