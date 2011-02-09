ADVENT OF BEDLAM: 'Human Portal Phenomenon' uscirà a maggio, ecco dettagli e singolo

|
La Horror Pain Gore Death Productions annuncia la firma del contratto da parte dei deathster Advent Of Bedlam in vista della pubblicazione di Human Portal Phenomenon, che avverrà il 4 maggio nei formati CD e digitale.
Ecco di seguito il comunicato ufficiale:
"Horror Pain Gore Death Productions welcome ADVENT OF BEDLAM to the roster with the new album Human Portal Phenomenon! Hailing from Costa Rica, Advent Of Bedlam play intense, progressive and melodic technical Death Metal. Human Portal Phenomenon is a non-stop journey full of vile melodies, sick drumming and corrosive vocals. A furious manifestation of extreme blackened passages, inspired by different human phenomenons such as Nikola Tesla's poem 'Fragments Of Olympian Gossip', as well as orwellian hymns to concepts like debt, synapses and organ traffic. This album is the much anticipated third stereo swarm from Advent Of Bedlam, and was produced at Cavan Studio in Heredia, Costa Rica by the bands own guitarist Max Gutiérrez. VH1's That Metal Show have proclaimed Advent Of Bedlam as 'Costa Rica's best metal export', and Human Portal Phenomenon is an album that does that title justice. A must have release for fans of Belphegor, Dead Congregation, Hate Eternal, Immolation, Incantation and Morbid Angel".
Ecco di lato la copertina dell'album e di seguito la tracklist. Inoltre è possibile ascoltare A Human Farm, singolo estratto dal disco:
1. Human Portal Phenomenon
2. Olympus Mons
3. Born Of Synapses
4. The Ever Watchful Eye
5. A Liar's Spit
6. A Human Farm
7. The Vanishing
8. Crown Of Greed
9. Comstockery
10. Vultures Of The World