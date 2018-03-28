NEREIS: 'Turning Point' uscirà a giugno, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

|
Gli italiani Nereis pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, dal titolo Turning Point, l'8 giugno tramite l'etichetta Eclipse Records. Il disco, secondo quanto svelato, conterrà dodici tracce prodotte da Mauro Andreolli presso i Ende der Dinge. La copertina del disco, riportata a sinistra, è stata realizzata da Dani Hofer di Archetype Design.
Il cantante Andrea Barchiesi spiega il significato del singolo Breaking Bad, riportato in basso insieme al relativo videoclip:
"Breaking Bad is about someone who has been oppressed for a very long time. At some point, this person finally gathers his last strength and unleashes a fiery redemption upon her adversaries. For the video, we translated this into a post-apocalyptic scenario in which the masked woman is kept prisoner and used as a source of electrical power, a kind of human battery. In the end, she manages to break free and hunt down her oppressors"
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Unity
2. Ready for War
3. Breaking Bad
4. Overdrive
5. Two Wolves
6. Now
7. One Time Only
8. The Wave
9. What is Wrong and What is Right
10. Induced Extinction
11. Born to Fly
12. We Stand as One