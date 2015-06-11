TREMONTI: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 8 giugno la Napalm Records pubblicherà A Dying Machine, il quarto disco solista e primo concept album di Mark Tremonti prodotto da Michael "Elvis" Baskette.
LEcco di seguito la tracklist ed un teaser, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Bringer Of War
02. From The Sky
03. A Dying Machine
04. Trust
05. Throw Them To The Lions
06. Make It Hurt
07. Traipse
08. The First The Last
09. A Lot Like Sin
10. The Day When Legions Burned
11. As The Silence Becomes Me
12. Take You With Me
13. Desolation
14. Found