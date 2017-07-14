SKEIN: online il video di 'Cartographer'

|
La formazione alternative metal finlandese degli Skein presenta ora tramite Youtube il video del singolo Cartographer, registrato con il produttore Tuomas Kokko (Swallow the Sun, Ghost Brigade, Timo Rautiainen & Trio Niskalaukaus).
Ecco le parole del bassista Juha Höyssä:
"We wanted to put some new stuff out there after last year’s DEADWEIGHT and before we start to record our upcoming EP later this spring. CARTOGRAPHER was recorded with Tuomas during the DEADWEIGHT sessions, so we’ve waiting for this moment for a while already. For us, the song is quite straightforward and serves as a refreshing variation before our future material, which is being painted with a bit longer brush strokes".
Cartographer sarà inclusa nel nuovo EP a cui gli Skein inizieranno a lavorare a fine primavera.